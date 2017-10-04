Today is the World Day for the Protection of Animals

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 14:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Today is the World Day for the Protection of Animals Source: Twitter

Today, October 4, we celebrate the World Day for the Protection of Animals, reports novini. 

It is celebrated on St. Francis's Day, animal protector. A decision to commemorate it was taken in 1931 at the International Congress of Friends of the Nature Conservation Movement in Florence, Italy. Animal welfare organizations use the celebration to draw the attention of people around the world to the need for a humane and responsible attitude towards the animal world.

In Bulgaria, the Animal Protection Act has been in force since 2008, but still to those who do not treat animals well, the measures provided for such crimes are not strictly enforced.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: world animal protection day, NGOs
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria