Today is the World Day for the Protection of Animals

Today, October 4, we celebrate the World Day for the Protection of Animals, reports novini.

It is celebrated on St. Francis's Day, animal protector. A decision to commemorate it was taken in 1931 at the International Congress of Friends of the Nature Conservation Movement in Florence, Italy. Animal welfare organizations use the celebration to draw the attention of people around the world to the need for a humane and responsible attitude towards the animal world.

In Bulgaria, the Animal Protection Act has been in force since 2008, but still to those who do not treat animals well, the measures provided for such crimes are not strictly enforced.