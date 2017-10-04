Bulgaria Will Negotiate a Metting with the World Bank to Build Corridor 8 (updated)

''In December we will negotiate a meeting with the World Bank to build Corridor 8. It will be attended by Macedonian and Albanian Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama.'' This was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the correspondent of BGNES from Varna has reported.

Borisov specified that the meeting will seek the financing scheme for the financing of the road and rail link, which should unite the three countries.

The prime minister stressed that the Balkan countries have lost too much time to make them great, but it has made the region the poorest in Europe. "That's why we don't have to blame Brussels," Borissov said.

He pointed out that a specific date for the European Council in Sofia, on which the main theme will be the Western Balkans, is still under discussion. May 5 and May 6 are disscused, but at the request of Dutch Prime Minister Ruete the date may be postponed