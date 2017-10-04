The United States has Ordered Cuba to Withdraw 15 of its Diplomats

The US has ordered 15 Cuban diplomats to leave the country. US President Donald Trump's administration will ask Cuba to reduce its diplomatic staff to Washington by 60 percent, the BBC said.

Reasoning for this decision is the mysterious "sonic attacks" that killed at affected 21 Americans in Havana. According to the White House, "the authorities in Havana have not done the necessary to protect our diplomats."

Washington's actions are dictated by the US decision to withdraw 60% of its employees from the Embassy in Havana. Therefore, the Cuban authorities have also been requested proportionately to reduce their diplomatic representation in the United States.

These US actions are likely to put new barriers in the relations between the two countries after they just reopened their diplomatic relations during the Barack Obama term after half a century of enmity.