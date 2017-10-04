The European Court of Human Rights Fined Turkey with a Total of EUR 61.4 Million

Turkey received fines of 258 million Turkish liras ( EUR 61.4 million) from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for the period 2004 to 2016, according to data from the Ministry of Justice in Ankara , quoted by Hurriyet Daily News.

The court also issued a total of 485 human rights violations in the country for four years, from 2012 to 2016.

"Turkey has become the leading country so far on human rights violations in Europe," said MEP by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Zaynep Altook, at whose request the ministry published the information.

Statistics show that 2328 complaints were filed with the ECHR in 2006 and 8308 in 2016. The country has to pay a total of 258 Turkish lira for human rights victims since 2004, with the largest fine was in 2011, amounting to 37 million Turkish lira (8.8 million euros).

In the words of Altook for 57 years, the ECHR examined a total of 7286 human rights violations, of which 1497 against Turkey. She also pointed out that Ankara also had a problem with the payment of the fines in the given period, which, she says, is also a violation of human rights.