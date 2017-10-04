The Director General of UNESCO Irina Bokova Talked with the French First Lady
UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova met with French First Lady Brigitte Macron, reports vevesti.
They discussed topics such as the role of women in the modern world, gender equality, the importance of peace-building education and conflict resolution, and the prevention of radicalization of young people.
Other key themes of discussion were UNESCO's activities in the field of culture, science and the role of new technologies in today's digital world.
