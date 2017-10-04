The Director General of UNESCO Irina Bokova Talked with the French First Lady

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 13:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Director General of UNESCO Irina Bokova Talked with the French First Lady Source: Twitter

UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova met with French First Lady Brigitte Macron, reports vevesti. 

They discussed topics such as the role of women in the modern world, gender equality, the importance of peace-building education and conflict resolution, and the prevention of radicalization of young people.

Other key themes of discussion were UNESCO's activities in the field of culture, science and the role of new technologies in today's digital world.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UNESCO Director General, French First Lady, meeting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria