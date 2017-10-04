Sofia Airport Welcomes Record Five-millionth Passenger for 2017

The next Tuesday (October 10th) Sofia Airport will welcome its 5 millionth passenger for 2017. This is reported by the airport's press office.

The management of the biggest Bulgarian airport notes that this is a record number for Bulgaria.

In honor of the passed 5 millionth record, the passenger in question will be welcomed by a special ceremony, including the performance of folk songs and dances from a children's ensemble from a school in Sofia.

The event will take place at 9:30 am in the area after a border check, the airport press office said.