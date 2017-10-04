Earthquake in the Atlantic Ocean
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in the Atlantic Ocean, reports the US Geological Survey.
The epicenter was north of French Guiana. It was at a depth of 10 kilometers, informs the Bulgarian National Television.
