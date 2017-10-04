Our Goal is to have an Electronic Health Card by June, Said the Head of the NHIF

There are two effective ways of controlling the healthcare system - through the patients and the electronic system, the best way is on the part of the patient. This is what the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Prof. Kamen Plochev told BNT.

He added that the patients should be able to report violations, and to monitor electronically the procedures they had.

According to Prof. Plochev, the introduction of an electronic health record is key to improving the quality of the health service, as well as breaking the bad practices of doctors to write fake clinical procedures.

The electronic health card will improve the quality of the healthcare provided and hospital care because physicians will be able to see what treatments are done to the patient, what medication they have been given, and where they have been treated, even in cases when they are not personally familiar with patient's medical history, "said the health fund manager

"We are currently working on this issue, there is a meeting of the Supervisory Board, where we will vote on the funds for the software", he specified.

