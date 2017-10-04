The State is lLooking for BGN 64.2 Million from Indecorous Employers

Bulgaria: The State is lLooking for BGN 64.2 Million from Indecorous Employers

Almost BGN 162 million are the sanctions imposed on unfair employers by the General Labor Inspectorate for the last seven years. This is stated by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Biser Petkov, in a written answer to a parliamentary question, BNT reported.

For the period 2009-2016, GLP has issued 103,332 penalty orders, with 90% of them are eligible for voluntary or enforced action.

It is clear from the data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy that the state should have collected BGN 100 million from incorrect employers, but it has collected only BGN 41 million and the interest is included in the amount. With more than 37,000 penal orders, the state has failed to collect the fines amounting to BGN 64.2 million. The limitation period for collecting the debt is 10 years, it is clear from the answer of the social minister.

