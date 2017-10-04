Russian Engineers Stunned the World with an Idea about 2018 World Cup

Bulgaria: Russian Engineers Stunned the World with an Idea about 2018 World Cup Source: Twitter

Russia's hasty preparation for hosting the World Cup next summer has led to an unusual idea of local engineers. According to FIFA regulations, any stadium that will take the championship matches must have at least 35,000 seats. However, the capacity of the Ekaterinburg Arena is smaller - 27,000.

It seems, however, that this did not upset the Russians because they surprised the world with an interesting idea.

Two extra stands are raised for the World Cup, but are located outside the stadium. That's right - out of the stadium! They are located behind the two doors and provide a view of the terrain. The two temporary stands have a total of 18,000 seats, increasing the capacity of the sports facility to 45,000.

