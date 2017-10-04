Fukushima Nuclear Plant with First Safety Certificate after the Accident

The operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) cleared the regulatory obstacles ahead of getting permission to launch two reactors in Japan, reports actualno.

The approval was first since the 2011 tsunami, which triggered one of the worst nuclear accidents in the history of mankind. The Asian Nuclear Regulatory Authority gave a green light for the reboot of the two reactors at Kashivazaki-Kariwa, one of the largest in the world and the largest in Japan.

The company in the central prefecture of Niigata stopped work after the disaster 6 years ago, as well as many other nuclear power plants in the country. It is expected that the official exploitation permit will be issued after several more public hearings, which will make it clear whether the local prefect's authorities want the plant to work again.

Ryuichi Yoneima, the governor of the Niigata, who won the local elections in 2016, is known for his precaution in restarting Kashivazaki-Kariva, FOCUS reported.

Nuclear power is one of the key issues in the parliamentary elections in Japan, scheduled for 22 October. Present Prime Minister Shinzo Abe supports a gradual resumption, while his main counterpart and governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, is fighting to end it by 2030.