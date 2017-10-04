The Football Match Against France will have the Highest Attendance in 6 Years
More than 18 000 tickets for the world cup qualification match between Bulgaria - France are already in the hands of football fans, and with sales by Saturday "Vasil Levski" stadium is expected to have over 25 000 people, reports "24 hours".
So the fight against "le coqs" on October 7 will become the most visited match of the national football team in at least 6 years.
On September 2, 2011, the European qualification Bulgaria - England, according to official data, was attended by 27,300 spectators. Then the "lions" lost 0: 3 after two goals to Wayne Rooney and one to Gary Cahill.
In the current world qualifications Bulgaria has great success at home - 4 wins in 4 games.
- » Bulgarian is Selected Among the Top 60 of the Most Talented Young Footballers
- » Russian Engineers Stunned the World with an Idea about 2018 World Cup
- » Grigor Dimitrov Qualified for the Second Round in Beijing
- » Vezenkov, the Bulgarian Drafted in the NBA: I'm going to have a Tough Year
- » Manchester City Footballer Sergio Aguero Injured in a Car Crash in Amsterdam
- » Lindsey Vonn is Waiting for Permission to Compete with Men