The Football Match Against France will have the Highest Attendance in 6 Years

More than 18 000 tickets for the world cup qualification match between Bulgaria - France are already in the hands of football fans, and with sales by Saturday "Vasil Levski" stadium is expected to have over 25 000 people, reports "24 hours".

So the fight against "le coqs" on October 7 will become the most visited match of the national football team in at least 6 years.

On September 2, 2011, the European qualification Bulgaria - England, according to official data, was attended by 27,300 spectators. Then the "lions" lost 0: 3 after two goals to Wayne Rooney and one to Gary Cahill.

In the current world qualifications Bulgaria has great success at home - 4 wins in 4 games.