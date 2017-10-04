The Biggest Bank Robbery in Brazil was Prevented

Police in Sao Paulo detained 16 people suspected of organizing bank robbery, Globo reported, quoted by Nova Television.

They dug a 500-meter deep tunnel leading to Banco do Brasil's vault. According to the version of the investigation, suspects planned to steal a billion reels (USD 318 million). The police have found that the conspirators have spent about USD 1 million to build the tunnel.

According to the authorities, this robbery could have become the biggest in the history of the country.