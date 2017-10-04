EP Voted For "Access" of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Visa Information System

The European Parliament voted for "access" of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen visa information system. This will allow both countries to check through the new visa system for third-country nationals without, however, being able to enter, modify or delete data, reported BGNES.

The proposal has already been approved by the European Council. According to the MEPs, Bulgaria and Romania have fulfilled all the conditions under the Schengen agreement on air, sea and land borders, police cooperation, protection of personal data and visas.

The final political decision whether the two countries can become part of the Schengen area and stop systematic border checks with neighboring EU countries must be taken unanimously by all sides of the European Council. For a quick decision, the European Commission called last week.

