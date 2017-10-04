Tour Operators Demand the Resignation of Minister of Tourism Angelkova

The Association of Bulgarian Tour Operators and Travel Agents insists on the resignation of Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova. Their reasons are lack of professional competence and administrative capacity to deal with the problems of Bulgarian tourism, reports WebCafe.

According to tour operators, data on the number of foreign tourists in Bulgaria is exaggerated and national tourist advertising is devoid of strategic vision. They added that tourism marketing is chaotic and lacking marketing activities in mobile formats and social platforms.

Travel agents also said that public opinion was being systematically manipulated about the real state of incoming tourism in the country with a number of foreign tourists announced, far exceeding the real numbers.

The state of the Bulgarian tourism portal www.bulgariatravel.org is definitely catastrophic and the site itself is inactive since the beginning of 2015.