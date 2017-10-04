Another Rape Accusation Against Renowned Film Director Roman Polanski

Swiss police are investigating another charge of rape against director Roman Polanski by 61-year-old former German actress Renate Langer, who claims he raped her at Gestad when she was 15, the world news agencies reported.

Langer has filed a complaint with the police in St. Gallen on September 26. According to her testimony, Polanski sexually assaulted her in 1972 when she, with the consent of her parents, visited the director's home in Gestad, Switzerland. He invited her to shoot in his film.

In the words of Renate Langer, Roman Polanski apologized after a month and invited her to take part in a film filming in Rome. She went, and he raped her a second time in the house where she was staying.

The Swiss police will hand over the case to the prosecutor's office. In Switzerland there is no law on the expiration of charges if it is cases of rape of minors.

Renate Langer is the fourth woman to blame the director for sexual violence. She said she was reporting what had happened just now, because she did not want her parents to find out. Her mother and father died recently.

Roman Polanski, 84, is being searched by Interpol since 1977 when a US court convicted him of raping Samantha Gamer. He then escaped to Europe and lives in France because the country has no legal cooperation agreement with the United States.