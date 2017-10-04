Europe Will do Everything to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal

European countries will do their utmost to preserve a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program despite misgivings by U.S. President Donald Trump, a senior European Union diplomat said on Wednesday, quoted by Reuters. 

“This is not a bilateral agreement, it’s a multilateral agreement. As Europeans, we will do everything to make sure it stays,” Helga Schmid, secretary general of the European Union’s foreign policy service, told an Iranian investment conference of the deal brokered by the bloc between Iran, the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China.

Trump is weighing whether the pact serves U.S. security interests as he faces an Oct. 15 deadline for certifying that Iran is complying, a decision that could sink an agreement strongly supported by the other world powers that negotiated it.

