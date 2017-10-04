Urban Art Fair 2017 Will Take Place in Sofia in October

SAT Festival is an urban art fair which will put together different aspects of the street art movement and will give the opportunity to the public to get familiar to the Bulgarian urban art scene.



In three days – 27,28,29th of October there’ll be presented graffiti, paintings, photos and illustrations of some of the lead Bulgarian artists. The program include also short movies from local and international artists as well as art market with objects, books, zines, magazines, t-shirts and prints. Some of the best DJ’s and rap singers will take care of your mood and the drinks will be for any taste. Our hosts will be Five High skatepark which means that you can also see the best tricks of top Bulgarian skaters.



Presenting the diversity of the urban art in an improvised gallery space is a unique event in Bulgaria and the goal in front of SAT Festival is to became a regular event which can give a opportunity to the artist to show their latest works and to present them to the audience. Trough this format SAT Gallery is trying to connect ideas and styles which have common direction while giving total freedom of the artistic intervention.



The event is free and open to anybody and it’s organized from the artists to the public. All the income will be invested in the next edition in 2018.