Gazprom: Gas Deliveries to Bulgaria Increased with 9.9% in the Last 9 Months

Between January and September 2017, Gazprom increased gas supplies to countries that may become "blue-fuel" customers under the Turkish Stream project in the future, reports Bgnes.

According to preliminary data, for the 9 months of 2017, supplies of Russian natural gas to Turkey increased by 24% compared to the same period last year. Only in September it grew by 41.2%.

"The demand for Russian gas continues to grow in southern Europe and the Balkans. For example, exports to Serbia in January-September rose by 31.7%, for Hungary - by 26.9%, for Bulgaria - by 9.9%, for Greece - by 16.5%. Exports to Greece in September rose by 37.6% compared to the same month of the previous year, "the Russian gas company said in a statement.