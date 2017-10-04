Gazprom: Gas Deliveries to Bulgaria Increased with 9.9% in the Last 9 Months

Business » ENERGY | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 11:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Gazprom: Gas Deliveries to Bulgaria Increased with 9.9% in the Last 9 Months Source: Twitter

Between January and September 2017, Gazprom increased gas supplies to countries that may become "blue-fuel" customers under the Turkish Stream project in the future, reports Bgnes.

According to preliminary data, for the 9 months of 2017, supplies of Russian natural gas to Turkey increased by 24% compared to the same period last year. Only in September it grew by 41.2%.

"The demand for Russian gas continues to grow in southern Europe and the Balkans. For example, exports to Serbia in January-September rose by 31.7%, for Hungary - by 26.9%, for Bulgaria - by 9.9%, for Greece - by 16.5%. Exports to Greece in September rose by 37.6% compared to the same month of the previous year, "the Russian gas company said in a statement.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gazprom, natural gas, deliveries, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria