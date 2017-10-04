Boyko Borisov will Meet his Counterparts from Macedonia and Albania in December

Politics | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 10:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov will Meet his Counterparts from Macedonia and Albania in December Archive

In December we negotiate a meeting with the World Bank to build Corridor 8. It will be attended by Macedonian and Albanian Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama. This was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, reported BGNES from Varna.

Borisov specified that the meeting will seek the scheme for the financing of the road and rail link, which should unite the three countries. The prime minister stressed that the Balkan countries had lost too much time in attempts to make themselves great, but this has made the region the poorest in Europe.

"That's why we are not to blame Brussels," Borisov said. He pointed out that a specific date for the European Council in Sofia, on which the main theme will be the Western Balkans, is still under discussion. May 5 and May 6 are suggested, but at the request of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte the date may be postponed.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borisov, macedonia, Albania, meeting, Western Balkans, Corridor 8
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria