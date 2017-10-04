Boyko Borisov will Meet his Counterparts from Macedonia and Albania in December
In December we negotiate a meeting with the World Bank to build Corridor 8. It will be attended by Macedonian and Albanian Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama. This was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, reported BGNES from Varna.
Borisov specified that the meeting will seek the scheme for the financing of the road and rail link, which should unite the three countries. The prime minister stressed that the Balkan countries had lost too much time in attempts to make themselves great, but this has made the region the poorest in Europe.
"That's why we are not to blame Brussels," Borisov said. He pointed out that a specific date for the European Council in Sofia, on which the main theme will be the Western Balkans, is still under discussion. May 5 and May 6 are suggested, but at the request of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte the date may be postponed.
- » EP Voted For "Access" of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Visa Information System
- » Spain’s Deputy PM Vows to Sue Stoichkov
- » Bulgaria Will Negotiate a Metting with the World Bank to Build Corridor 8
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva Takes Part at Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting in Thessaloniki and Macedonia
- » Bulgaria is Still Looking for Artists to Make the Art Installations for the European Presidency
- » Bulgarian President Will be on a Working Visit to Poland