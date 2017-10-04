Spain’s Deputy PM Vows to Sue Stoichkov

Bulgaria: Spain's Deputy PM Vows to Sue Stoichkov

Spain's Deputy PM Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría has vowed to sue Bulgaria's football legend Hristo Stoichkov, former striker of FC Barcelona, for defamation following his statements that her grandfather, her father, and even her underaged son, are followers of Francisco Franco, a Spanish general who ruled over Spain as a military dictator from 1939 until his death in 1975.

Stoichkov expressed his disagreement with her work  because she sent the police to beat innocent people during a referendum in Catalonia on Sunday.

The former national of Bulgaria described as "complete shame" the actions of the entire Spanish government. He made this statement to Mexican TV "Univision".

Stoichkov also said that Ms. Sáenz de Santamaría should step down, reported bTV. 

 

