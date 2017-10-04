Thousands of Poles at Street Demonstrations to Support Women's Rights

Several thousands Poles wearing black clothes participated yesterday in protest rallies in several Polish cities for women's rights, celebrating the first anniversary of mass protests against an almost implemented ban on abortion, Reuters reported.

"We are protesting as the battle continues, let them see us, let them hear us, let them know that we are not afraid," the organizers of the protest "Black Tuesday" said on the social networks. According to the Warsaw City Council, around 4,000 people joined the procession in the capital. The demonstrators were carrying posters saying, "Our weapon is solidarity," "Women's rights are human rights," and "Polish women are fighters," said France press, quoted by BTA.

After a year's failure, abortion proponents have prepared a new bill limiting access to abortion on demand, which has not yet been discussed in Parliament.

Demonstrators also protested against a law passed by conservatives at the end of May, which restricts access to the so-called "the next day's pill", now available only with prescription. Demonstrators also protested against the suspension of the national IVF funding program.

During the demonstration, the organizers gathered signatures to support their project "Save the Women 2017", which aims to liberalize access to abortion, access to birth control pills and the "next day's pill", as well as introducing sex education in schools. Protests, albeit smaller in scale, were held in Gdansk, Szczecin, Lodz, Katowice and other places.