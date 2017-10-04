Workers from Moldova and Ukraine Apply for Jobs in Bulgarian Winter Resort Bansko
About 5,000 jobs will be opened in Bansko for the upcoming winter season, BNT reports.
This year, the tourism industry will rely not only on Bulgarian workers but also on people from third countries outside the European Union. Experts from the Employment Agency met with hoteliers in the resort town to clarify the conditions under which they could hire employees from Ukraine, Moldova and other countries.
