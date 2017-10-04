Ekaterina Zaharieva Takes Part at Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting in Thessaloniki and Macedonia

Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekatetina Zaharieva is to take part on October 4 and 5 at a quadrilateral meeting in Thessaloniki with the Foreign Ministers of Greece, Albania and Macedonia.

The cooperation between the four countries in the security field, the fight against extremism, terrorism, and radicalization are in the focus of conversation.

The ministers will discuss the preparation of a common position on migration issues in the line with the European values and good neighbourly relations.

The Energy Ministers of the four countries as well as the Ministers of Interior are also expected to take part of the event.