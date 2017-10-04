Ekaterina Zaharieva Takes Part at Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting in Thessaloniki and Macedonia
Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekatetina Zaharieva is to take part on October 4 and 5 at a quadrilateral meeting in Thessaloniki with the Foreign Ministers of Greece, Albania and Macedonia.
The cooperation between the four countries in the security field, the fight against extremism, terrorism, and radicalization are in the focus of conversation.
The ministers will discuss the preparation of a common position on migration issues in the line with the European values and good neighbourly relations.
The Energy Ministers of the four countries as well as the Ministers of Interior are also expected to take part of the event.
- » Bulgarian President Will be on a Working Visit to Poland
- » Bulgaria, Romania Sign Declaration on Cooperation in the Field of Social Policy
- » South Korean Ambassador: Our Relations with Bulgaria are Excellent
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Enlargement of the European Union Should Continue with the Western Balkans
- » Bulgaria Now Has New Border Checkpoint With Romania
- » Four Prime Ministers are Discussing the European Future, Roads and Security in Euxinograd