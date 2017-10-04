Bulgaria is Still Looking for Artists to Make the Art Installations for the European Presidency

Bulgaria is still looking for who to make the art installations to be installed in the Council of the European Union buildings in Brussels during the presidency of our country, reports Mediapool.

It begins on January 1, 2018. According to the Ministry of Culture's website, the option for art installations should have been sent to Brussels for approval in early September. However, there is no selected project yet. The Ministry of Culture assured that there was no delay. The deadline for the beginning of September was set to have time to react if the choice of projects stretched. The agency also said that installations and decorations should be ready by December 10th. Work on them can begin after approval by Brussels.

Art installations at the Justus Lipsius and Europa Building are part of Bulgaria's presentation during the presidency. They are placed in important places through which many people pass. These spaces are redesigned every 6 months due to the relevant European presidency.

The Ministry of Culture explained that two proposals were submitted for the first competition, but there were problems with the candidates' documentation. For this, it has been redrafted to make them clearer, and the ministry is currently collecting proposals for the second time. People from all the universities in the country can participate in the competition. It is required to include active students, PhD students, postgraduates and lecturers.