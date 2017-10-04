Trump Says Gun-Control Debate 'Not For Now'

World | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trump Says Gun-Control Debate 'Not For Now' facebook

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it was not the time for a political debate on gun control in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others, Reuters writes. 

Asked during his return from touring hurricane damage in Puerto Rico whether such a debate would come at some point in time, Trump responded, “Perhaps that will come,” but added that it was “not for now.”

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, gun-control, Las Vegas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria