Trump Says Gun-Control Debate 'Not For Now'
World | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it was not the time for a political debate on gun control in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others, Reuters writes.
Asked during his return from touring hurricane damage in Puerto Rico whether such a debate would come at some point in time, Trump responded, “Perhaps that will come,” but added that it was “not for now.”
- » Europe Will do Everything to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal
- » France Approves Tough New Anti-Terror Laws
- » Carles Puigdemont: Catalonia will Declare Independence Within Days
- » 100 Refugees, Migrants Held in Northwest Turkey
- » Refugees' Health Problems in Greece Mostly Unmet
- » Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Sentenced to 20 Days in Prison
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)