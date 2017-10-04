Bulgarian President Will be on a Working Visit to Poland

Head of State Rumen Radev will be on an official visit to the Republic of Poland on 4 and 5 October 2017, at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, President Andrzej Duda, reported BGNES.

In Warsaw, the presidents of Bulgaria and Poland will hold a "four-eye" meeting, followed by plenary talks between the official delegations of the two countries.

During the talks, the prospects for deepening bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Poland, trade and economic cooperation and partnership in the field of education, science and culture, issues on the agenda of the European Union, the priorities of the upcoming Bulgarian presidency of the Council the EU, defense relations and NATO cooperation, global security and migration issues.

Presidents Rumen Radev and Andrzej Duda will open a Polish-Bulgarian economic forum in Warsaw with the participation of a large number of Bulgarian companies.

At the Bulgarian Cultural Institute in the Polish capital, President Rumen Radev will participate in the opening of an exhibition and concert.