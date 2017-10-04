Parliament will Vote on the Resignation of GERB MP Delyan Dobrev
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today the parliament will vote on the resignation of GERB MP Delyan Dobrev. Yesterday, he deposited it in Parliament's office.
Yesterday, the GERB parliamentary group met to discuss its conduct in the plenary for today's vote.
There was no single decision of the GERB deputies. Delyan Dobrev has asked his colleagues to comply with his decision to leave parliament.
- » Spain’s Deputy PM Vows to Sue Stoichkov
- » Bulgaria Will Negotiate a Metting with the World Bank to Build Corridor 8
- » Bulgaria’s New Supreme Judicial Council was Inaugurated at an Official Ceremony in Sofia
- » Two Candidates Remained in the Race For Introducing an Electronic Road Toll Collection System in Bulgaria
- » 8 Illegal Afghan Citizens Were Detained on Trakia Highway
- » New Supreme Judicial Council Members Take The Oath of Supreme Court of Cassation Today
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)