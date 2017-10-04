Parliament will Vote on the Resignation of GERB MP Delyan Dobrev

Bulgaria: Parliament will Vote on the Resignation of GERB MP Delyan Dobrev

Today the parliament will vote on the resignation of GERB MP Delyan Dobrev. Yesterday, he deposited it in Parliament's office.

Yesterday, the GERB parliamentary group met to discuss its conduct in the plenary for today's vote.

There was no single decision of the GERB deputies. Delyan Dobrev has asked his colleagues to comply with his decision to leave parliament. 

