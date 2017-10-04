100 Refugees, Migrants Held in Northwest Turkey
A total of 100 refugees and undocumented migrants were held in northwest Turkey as they were attempting to get into Europe illegally, a security source said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The group, consisting of Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Eritrea, and South Korea nationals, were held in Edirne province's Meric, Ipsala and Lalapasa districts, bordering Greece and Bulgaria, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions over speaking to the media.
The foreign nationals have been referred to the migration management authorities, the source added.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe since especially the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
