Bulgaria, Romania Sign Declaration on Cooperation in the Field of Social Policy

Bulgaria, Romania Sign Declaration on Cooperation in the Field of Social Policy

During the joint meeting of the governments of Bulgaria and Romania in Varna, the Minister of Labour and social Policy Biser Petkov met with his Romanian counterpart Lia-Olguta Vasilescu, the press office of the ministry said on 3rd of October

The two ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation in the field of labour and social policy and discussed issues of mutual interest.

At a formal ceremony after the meeting, Minister Petkov and Minister Vasilescu signed a joint statement on deepening cooperation, in which the ministers of Bulgaria and Romania declare willingness and readiness for joint actions to exchange information and experience in the field of youth employment, labour mobility, child protection policies, healthy and safe working conditions, gender equality and fight against domestic violence.

The two countries will exchange good practices and measures against undeclared work, and the cooperation will involve joint inspections between laboуr inspectorates of the two countries. The document provides for joint actions between the employment services of Bulgaria and Romania as well as exchange of experience in the field of social inclusion.

 

 

Source: The Bulgarian National Television

 

 

Bulgaria, Romania, Varna, social policy, agreement, bilateral relations
