Bulgaria: French Authorities Prevented an Attack before a PSG Football Match Source: Twitter

The French authorities have prevented an attack before the match of Paris Saint Germain against Bordeaux (6:2) on Saturday, reports Btv. 

The self-made explosive device was four gas bottles dipped in gasoline. It was found near Parc de Princes Stadium hours before the game. Five men, including an Islamist extremist, followed by special services were arrested.

The device was connected to a mobile phone that could cause a powerful explosion. The game was attended by about 50,000 fans. Some of the most expensive footballers in the world - Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - came out on the pitch.

