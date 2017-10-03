Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Enlargement of the European Union Should Continue with the Western Balkans

''Together with my Romanian counterpart, Teodor Meleşanu, we agreed that the enlargement of the European Union should continue with the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership countries, as it will guarantee the security and stability of the whole continent'', said the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

''I shared that we have the unique chance that the Council of the European Union will be chaired by the five countries that support enlargement - Estonia, Austria, Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia. We must support our neighbors and friends from the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership'' she firther said.

Under the Estonian Presidency, an informal Council of Justice and Home Affairs Ministers will be held in Sofia on 26 and 27 October together with their counterparts from the 6 Western Balkan countries wishing to become full members of the EU.

Source: Ekaterina Zahariva Facebook Profile