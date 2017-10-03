Serbia Prepares a Letter to the European Commission About Catalonia and Kosovo

Serbia's Prime Minister Anna Brnabic said President Vukic and the government are preparing a letter to the European Commission, asking a number of questions about the Commission's view on the cases of Catalonia and Kosovo and that they can not be compared, said the Danish newspaper "Danas", reports Bnt.

After urgent consultations in the presidency Brnabic told reporters she would take the letter to Brussels when she was away for a visit agreed on October 10th and 11th. She said that Serbia was surprised by the EC's opinion and "all that the commission spokesperson said."

Among the questions that will be included in the letter will be whether "international law applies to the EU, or there is another international law that applies to all non-EU members." Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said the European Commission's view that the referendum on the independence of Catalonia is illegal is "the best example of double standards and the hypocrisy of world politics," Danas notes.