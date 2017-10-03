Belgium Removed the Imam at the Central Mosque in Brussels

Belgium's Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Theo Franken said he had decided to abolish the right of stay of the Imam in the central mosque in Brussels. The Imam is a citizen of Saudi Arabia, reports Bnt.

We have very clear evidence that the Imam is Salafi, extremely radicalized, conservative and dangerous to our society and national security, "Franken commented. The control over the financing of the mosques in Belgium is a state priority and will be tightened, the State Secretary added in an interview with the national media. Franken said that Belgium has no problem with Islam, but with radical Islam and Salafism.