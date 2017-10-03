All Doctors From the Hospital in Vratsa Will Resign

Аll doctors and all medical staff at the Vratsa hospital will resign collectively, according to Expert.bg

Such a decision was taken minutes ago at a meeting of the Medical Council of the medical institution, Darik News also reported.

The reason is the severe financial condition of the hospital in Vratsa and the inability of the staff to perform their basic duties in accordance with the rules of good medical practice.

"The notice will be handed over on October 6," says an open letter sent to the Ministry of Health and the Parliamentary Committee on Health in the National Assembly.