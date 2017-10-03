Ryanair Traffic Growth Continues Apace Despite All Problems

Ryanair continued growing its passenger traffic in September despite the rounds of cancellations that have triggered criticism over the discount airline.

Traffic climbed 10 per cent year-over-year in September to 11.8m, matching the pace from the previous month. Load factor, an important gauge for how efficient the airline is at filling its seats, climbed to 97 per cent from 95 per cent in the same month last year.

The figures released on Tuesday include the 2,100 flight cancellations announced for September and October, the group said. Ireland-based Ryanair has been lodged in a scandalover the past few weeks after a snafu with scheduling holidays for its pilots caused it to cancel thousands of flights in a move that affected at least 400,000 travellers.

The flight statistics from Ryanair come a day after Monarch, a rival budget airline, fell into administration, collapsing under the intense industry competition.

 

Source: Financial Times

