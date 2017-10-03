250-kilogram Bomb was Safely Destroyed in Berlin

Nearly 14 hours after it was found, sappers from the Berlin police disposed a 250-kilogram WWII bomb, according to the national daily Die Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The disposal of the projectile was completed on Tuesday night, after that citizens of evacuated adjacent areas were allowed to return home, said a message released by the fire and police services in the federal German capital.

"Our colleagues from the regional criminal police destroyed the Second World War bomb in the Schöneberg district, the Berlin police wrote on the Twitter and residents were allowed to return to their apartments immediately afterwards."

The discovery of the bomb imposed a number of restrictions for public transport. The disposal of the bomb began after midnight (local time) and lasted for about half an hour.