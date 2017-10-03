Bulgaria’s New Supreme Judicial Council was Inaugurated at an Official Ceremony in Sofia
Bulgaria’s new Supreme Judicial Council was inaugurated at an official ceremony in Sofia.
The new 22 members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) have taken an oath today, a reporter at BGNES has said.
"The history of the SJC is inextricably linked to the reform of the judiciary," said Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva, who reminded that this higher authority "has gone through various stages of seeking the best format to meet people’s needs"
Bulgaria’s Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva called on the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council to restore the confidence of the Bulgarian citizens in justice.
Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian National Asembly Yavor Notev told them not to succumb to political and economic influence.
In a congratulatory address to the new Supreme Judicial Council Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev called on its members to take active part in the process of asserting the independence of the country’s judicial system.
