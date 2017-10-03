Two Candidates Remained in the Race For Introducing an Electronic Road Toll Collection System in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 3, 2017, Tuesday // 13:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Two Candidates Remained in the Race For Introducing an Electronic Road Toll Collection System in Bulgaria pixabay.com

Two of six candidates have remained in the race for introducing an electronic road toll collection system in Bulgaria - a project worth an estimated 200 million levs ($120.2 million/102.3 million euro), the country's Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) said on Tuesday, quoted by SeeNews.

A tie-up led by Vienna-based Kapsch Group and Toll Bulgaria consortium which comprises local companies Telelink, Sirma Solutions and CNsys are the two candidates left in the race for the government contract, RIA said in a statement.  Following evaluation of the technical aspects of the bids, Austrian consortium Kapsch Traffic Solutions ranked first, Toll Bulgaria tie-up was second, while RIA proposed to drop the other four bidders.

The opening of the price offers of the candidates will take place on Wednesday, the Road Infrastructure Agency said. The tender was first launched in April 2016 but has since been suspended and restarted several times due to complaints filed with the Bulgarian competition authority.

The e-toll collection system will cover 16,317 km of motorways and major roads. Vehicles heavier than 3.5 tonnes will pay toll charges based on distance travelled, while charges for lighter vehicles will be based on periods of time. The winner must introduce the system within 19 months.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: toll system, collection, road, competition
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria