Two Candidates Remained in the Race For Introducing an Electronic Road Toll Collection System in Bulgaria

Two of six candidates have remained in the race for introducing an electronic road toll collection system in Bulgaria - a project worth an estimated 200 million levs ($120.2 million/102.3 million euro), the country's Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) said on Tuesday, quoted by SeeNews.

A tie-up led by Vienna-based Kapsch Group and Toll Bulgaria consortium which comprises local companies Telelink, Sirma Solutions and CNsys are the two candidates left in the race for the government contract, RIA said in a statement. Following evaluation of the technical aspects of the bids, Austrian consortium Kapsch Traffic Solutions ranked first, Toll Bulgaria tie-up was second, while RIA proposed to drop the other four bidders.

The opening of the price offers of the candidates will take place on Wednesday, the Road Infrastructure Agency said. The tender was first launched in April 2016 but has since been suspended and restarted several times due to complaints filed with the Bulgarian competition authority.

The e-toll collection system will cover 16,317 km of motorways and major roads. Vehicles heavier than 3.5 tonnes will pay toll charges based on distance travelled, while charges for lighter vehicles will be based on periods of time. The winner must introduce the system within 19 months.