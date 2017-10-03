The Nobel Prize for Physics was Awarded to Gravitational Waves Observers

Three scientists are the winners of this year's Nobel Prize for Physics, reports Bgnes.

The distinction is divided into two by Rainer Weiss and Barry Barish on the one hand and Kip Thorne on the other on their contribution to the work of the LIGO and the observation of the gravitational waves.

On September 14, 2015, gravitational waves were first observed. These waves, foretold for the first time by Albert Einstein a century ago, come from the collision between two black holes. Although the signal is extremely weak when it arrives to the Earth, it is a promise for a revolution in astrophysics. Gravitational waves are a whole new way of observing some of the most stormy events in the universe and a sequential test of the boundaries of human knowledge.

The laser-interferometric gravity wave observatory, known for its English abbreviation LIGO, is a joint project of over a thousand scientists from over 20 countries that monitor the manifestations of these waves. "Pioneers Rainer Weiss and Kip Thorne, together with Barry Barish, the scientist and leader who finished the project (LIGO), ensured that the four decades of effort finally led to the observation of gravitational waves," announced the Royal Swedish Academy of science.