Las Vegas Terrorist: Multimillionaire, Pilot, Hunter, and Gambling Addict

New data on Las Vegas mass killer - Steven Paddock - was published by US media. According to his brother, he was a multi-millionaire, worked in the Lockheed Martin corporation and has successfully invested in real estate.

Paddock had a license for an airplane pilot, a hunter's permit, and was very much involved in gambling. "I have not talked to him for six months, but he has only sent me text messages." He sent me a picture of how he earned USD 40,000 from an automaton in a gaming room, he was different from ordinary people, "says the killer's brother.

In search of Paddock's car, materials have been found from which an explosive device can be made, but it is unclear why they were bought by the shooter. Still, the police have no idea what the killer's motives are and how he managed to bring 16 different weapons to the hotel. Among the items found at the hotel is also a hammer that Paddock smashed the windows of the 32-story apartment to ensure a good shot.

The FBI did not confirm the news of the Islamic State that the shooter had acted on their command. so far no evidence has been found of such a link. According to the latest data, the mass murderer's victims are now 59 and the wounded are 527.