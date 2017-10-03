Tomorrow, Firms can Start Making Bids for Building the Toll System

Tomorrow, October 4, firms can start making bids for the design, construction and introduction of an electronic toll collection system for the use of the Republican Road Network. It will be based on a distance traveled for transportation vehicles with a total technically permissible maximum mass over 3,5 tons and time based on passenger cars with a total technically permissible maximum mass of up to 3,5 tons. This was announced by the press center of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The deadline for the public procurement is 19 months. Its indicative value is BGN 200 million excluding VAT. The construction of the toll system will be at the expense of the selected contractor. After successful implementation, the contractor will regain his investment with money from earned revenue. Tenders will be open on October 4 at 4 pm in room 702 at the Road Infrastructure Agency building on 3, Makedonia Blvd.