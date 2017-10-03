Russia: We Killed 304 ISIS Members in Just 2 Days in Syria

304 members of Islamic state were killed in Syria by the Russian air force in the last 48 hours, RIA Novosti reported.

Moscow's Defense Ministry official, Igor Konashenkov, at a power office briefing said airplanes made dozens of strikes on the positions of the jihadist group in the Middle East.

"304 ISIS fighters were killed in the two-day operation, including seven high-level commanders of the terrorists, injured jihadists are 170. There were destroyed training centers for fighters, three command stations, eight tanks, three artillery, 17 heavy-duty vehicles fitted with cannons and heavy machine guns, and four ammunition depots, weapons and fuels used by ISIS, were also destroyed, "he said.

Russia launched its military operation in Syria on 30 September 2015. According to Moscow's official information, strikes like that have helped Damascus to regain control of large parts of the country and push Islamic State from key areas.

Meanwhile, information has been reported today that members of the terrorist group have attacked a police station in Damascus. In an attack by suicide bombers, at least 11 law enforcement officers and two attackers were found dead, the BBC said.