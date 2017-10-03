Shelter for Homeless People in the Capital was Rehabilitated with BGN 30 000

A renovation of a homeless homeless shelter was carried out. The activities cost a total of BGN 30,000, reports novini.

This is what the director of the Crisis Center for Homeless people in the Zaharna Fabrika district of Sofia, Dragoslava Lundjova, told FOCUS.

"We have made a refreshing repairs at the branch office block 48A. It is entirely taken over by Sofia Municipality. Refreshments are done in the central building in Block 51A, "Lundjova commented.

For the sheltered people, staff of 24 people is provided. "The number of these employees corresponds to the capabilities of the two homeless care centers. We have security and hygienists. We have social workers, which is very important, "the manager of the shelter explained. Lundjova added that staff work directly with the homeless and provides timely support whenever possible.

"I suppose that this year the staff will be enough," commented the center manager.