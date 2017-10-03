Central Balkan Park is Now Under the Protection of UNESCO

October 3, 2017, Tuesday
UNESCO and the Ministry of Environment and Water recognized the merits of the Municipality of Karlovo in the development of the Central Balkan National Park, reports iNews. 

The assessment is about the declaration of the protected area as a biosphere reserve. It was expressed by a letter from the Minister of Environment and Water to the Mayor of Karlovo municipality.

It says that according to the decisions of the 29th session of the Human and Biosphere Program Council held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Central Balkan was declared one of the four new Bulgarian biosphere parks, BNT reported.

The nomination of the Central Balkan National Park for a biosphere reserve of a new type was supported by the municipalities near the park territory - Troyan, Sevlievo, Pavel Banya, Karlovo and Anton. Their support has shown that local communities and responsible state institutions in these municipalities understand the benefits of regions whose development is based on clean and preserved nature and the production and supply of certified local products and regional high added value brands.

