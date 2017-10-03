Bulgaria Now Has New Border Checkpoint With Romania
Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov and Romania’s Premier Mihai Tudose unveiled near the Dunabe town of Silistra the new border checkpoints Kaynardzha which was negotiated in a bilateral agreement back in 2012.
An intergovernmental agreement between Bulgaria and Romania for joint border control has been in force since 2007.
The traffic of people and vehicles through the border crossing will be controlled jointly by Bulgarian and Romanian border teams.
People and vehicles crossing the checkpoint will have to stop only once for inspection.
Later, the joint intergovernmental meeting between the cabinets of Bulgaria and Romania began in Evksinograd Residence near Varna.
Source: expert.bg
