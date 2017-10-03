Ministry of Foreign Affairs Warned Bulgarian Tourists on the Island of Bali
Source: Twitter
The Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Bulgaria in Jakarta have warned Bulgarian tourists that Indonesia has raised the level of potential risk of the Agung volcano eruption at the highest fourth grade, reports iNews.
In this regard, our foreign ministry calls on all Bulgarians living or staying on the island of Bali to monitor local media reports and strictly follow the instructions of the authorities in the event of an emergency.
The MFA recommends our compatriots in Bali to take personal safety measures.
