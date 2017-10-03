French Investors Want to Make a Pediatric Hospital in Bulgaria

There should be special pediatric hospital in Bulgaria. This is the idea of a French delegation, which met today with the Minister of Health Prof. Nikolay Petrov. Representatives of the largest chain of French state hospitals are on a visit to Bulgaria to explore the possibilities of building a pediatric hospital according to their model.

According to Minister Petrov, it is necessary to analyze in what principle the children's hospital will operate, where to be positioned and how it will be financed. According to him, this topic has been discussed for nearly 10 years, as this type of medical institution is missing in our country. In Bulgaria there are children's clinics and wards, but they function as structures within large hospitals.

Representatives of the French side will send their experts to Bulgaria to study how healthcare works for children in our country. Within three months they will analyze and propose a specific project for the establishment of a pediatric hospital in our country.