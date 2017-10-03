Members of the European Parliament to Discuss "Ryanair" Situation
Canceled flights of the low-cost airline Ryanair and the compensation of the passengers left on the ground will be a topic in the European Parliament, Nova TV
MEPs expect the European Commission to understand how the rules on the protection of passengers' rights will be applied.
So far, in the middle of September, the Irish airline has announced that it cancels between 40 and 50 flights a day until the end of October, including those from and to Bulgaria.
However, at the end of last month, it was clear that 18,000 new flight timetables were canceled from November to March 2018. A drop in accuracy was reported as the reason is strikes, unfavorable weather conditions and crew holidays.
