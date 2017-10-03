Grigor Dimitrov Qualified for the Second Round in Beijing

Grigor Dimitrov, placed under №3, qualified for the second round of tennis tournament in Beijing of the ATP 500 category. At the start of the main circuit this morning, the Bulgarian eliminated Damir Gumhur with 6:1, 3:6, 6:3 after almost 2 hours of play. The next rival of the 26-year-old tennis player from Haskovo will be determined by the match between Juan Martin del Potro and Pablo Quevas .

After the fast first set in favor of the Bulgarian, the Bosnian took a medical break due to back pain. The longer pause between the sets apparently disturbed Dimitrov's rhythm and he began to experience increasing difficulties in his own games. Grigor saved two breaks, but at the third he made a double mistake and gave his opponent an advance of 5: 3, which proved decisive for the second set.

In total, Dimitrov made 9 double mistakes, which practically eliminated the benefit of 9 aces. Still, with a direct point of service, the Bulgarian managed to put an end to the match in his second match ball after a 1.54 hour game on the Lotus court.